Lorraine Kelly: I'm more comfortable on TV since turning 50

Lorraine Kelly has said she didn’t feel comfortable on television until she reached 50.

The TV star, 57, has graced our screens for more than 30 years but said she hasn’t really felt completely at home there until recent years.

“It’s only been since I turned 50 that I’ve felt really comfortable on TV,” she told Good Housekeeping.

Lorraine Kelly on Good Housekeeping (David Venni) Lorraine went on: “There are times when I haven’t looked great. I have worn clothes that weren’t flattering. I’ve had hair styles that weren’t flattering, and I wish that someone had taken me in hand.

“It’s only been since I turned 50 that I’ve felt really comfortable on TV, and that’s because I’m getting help.

“During the GMTV days, I would pick Rosie [her daughter] up from lessons and do a raid on the Marks & Spencer and Monsoon beside the school. I just grabbed anything I could – it didn’t matter whether it suited me.

“For me, it was all about getting my job right – what I looked like was way down the pecking order.”

Lorraine Kelly (David Venni) Lorraine is now a slim size 10 and said she is wearing the sorts of dresses and sleeveless tops on her show that she would never have worn in her 20s, 30s or 40s.

“I am 57! It’s crazy! It shows that you can do it at any age,” she said.

However, while she is mindful of what she eats, the star admitted to having a secret chocolate stash on her programme: “On the show, there is a cushion on the sofa with four emergency Bounty bars hidden behind it!”

