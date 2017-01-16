Loose Women forced to apologise after Danniella Westbrook's son swears

Danniella Westbrook’s son Kai Jenkins accidentally swore during a the live broadcast of ITV’s Loose Women, as he made a rare TV appearance to confront his mother about her recent drugs relapse.

While on the show, the 20-year-old music artist admitted that he does not worry about the former EastEnders actress and that he just does whatever he can to encourage her to lead a healthier life.

Kai was clearly nervous and admitted this, before he let slip a swear word – luckily there was a slight time delay and the offending word was muted.

Danniella Westbrook (Ian West PA) Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford apologised immediately as Kai said: “Excuse my language!”

Ruth then repeated that Kai was feeling very nervous, before they continued their discussion.

Danniella, 43, appeared on the show to speak openly about her drugs relapse last year and her constant battle with addiction.

The Loose Women panellists asked Kai how he feels when his mother – who has had a long and very public relationship with drugs – slips back into addiction.

He said, of trying to speak to her in troubled times: “It’s not hard at all – it’s just how you say things, and how things come across.”

He then told his mother that “if something’s too real for you, you get mad”, to which Danniella agreed, saying that she “doesn’t like” being told the truth.

He said: “I’m just telling you the truth, what needs to be done.”

Kai also said, despite assumptions from outsiders, that he does not feel like he has to be the “parent” in his relationship, and that he does not always have to look after his mother.

He said: “Things collapse and what not, you pick them up and keep the ball rolling because as soon as you stop the momentum of what you’re doing, your whole life will come to a standstill.”

He added that Danniella is not a “constant worry” to him and that he knows when she is slipping into a downward spiral.

Danniella relapsed last year following her successful stint in Celebrity Big Brother due to a bout of ill-health. It caused the breakdown of her relationship with her former partner George Arnold, who she has now said she is speaking to again after he left her.