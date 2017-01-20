Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Look who’s on Graham Norton tonight

Friday, January 20, 2017

If you’re anything like us, that Friday feeling is nowhere to be seen today.

But don’t worry it won’t be for long more as today it comes in the form of the Graham Norton Show line-up.

First up it’s Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, who will be chatting about his new crime adventure 'Gold'.

Christina Ricci will be chatting to about her new period drama Z and Josh Widdicombe will be there in the form of the token comedian.

But nothing will give you those Friday feels more than music from Ed Sheeran.

The singer/songwriter will be on the famous red couch promoting his new single ‘Castle on the Hill’ and hopefully talking all things ‘Divide’, his new album featuring two ‘full-on Irish’ tracks.

Tune in tonight at 10.35pm on BBC One.

