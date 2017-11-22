Look how pleased Jason Momoa is with his Aquaman beer tap from Guinness

Actor Jason Momoa is almost as well known for his love of Guinness as he is for his iconic roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thones and as Aquaman in Justice League, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Momoa has visited the Guinness Storehouse, he has a personalised pint glass, and he even had his own sour stout, Mano Brew, made by Guinness.

We're surprised the Hawaiian star hasn't been made an honorary Irish citizen yet, to be honest.

Earlier this month he also revealed he fell for his now wife when she ordered a pint of the black stuff for herself when they first met.

Now Momoa has escalated his infatuation with Guinness after the brewing company sent him a special gift to celebrate the release of Justice League: a beer tap in the shape of Aquaman's trident.

Guinness also sent him "a beautiful letter" congratulating him on his latest role in the superhero film and teamed up with the brand carhartt to design a special coat for him.

We was really pleased with the gift, saying: "I know I don’t look excited but I’m freaking out on the inside."

Sláinte, Jason.