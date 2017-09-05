Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lizzy Caplan marries Tom Riley in Italy

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 11:42 am

Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan has married British actor Tom Riley.

The actress, who found fame as Janis Ian in the high school comedy, got engaged to Riley in May 2016 and the couple tied the knot in Italy.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley (Ian West/PA)

Riley shared the news on Instagram, posting a black and white photo from their wedding which shows them sitting on the ground laughing.

 

This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife.

A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on

He captioned the shot: “This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife.”

The couple starred together in BBC series Ill Behaviour, penned by Peep Show co-creator Sam Bain.

In July Riley paid an amusing tribute to his then-girlfriend, writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday. A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me.

“She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, Movies, World, Showbiz, Caplan, UK, Lizzy Caplan, Mean Girls, Tom Riley, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mary Berry: New Bake Off series will do well

Emmerdale named big winner at this year’s TV Choice Awards

Emmerdale’s latest arrivals spell new romance for Debbie Dingle

Lady Gaga cancels show after falling ill singing in the rain


Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 