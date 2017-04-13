LISTEN: Tommy Tiernan stars in Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl video

Ed Sheeran has revealed the Tommy Tiernan stars in the new music video to hit, Galway Girl.

The ginger-singer filmed the video yesterday in Galway and let’s just say it cause quite the stir.

The crew filmed scenes in in O’Connor’s pub in SaltHill and, in the early hours of Wednesday, he was spotted reenacting the footage of his busking days on Shop Street when he was just a teen.

Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Speaking on 98FM's Big Breakfast this morning, Sheeran explained that he originally wanted to shoot it in Dublin but the mayhem would be a “bit dangerous”.

He then casually dropped that he was chatting to Tommy Tiernan yesterday, as he appears in the video.

Wait, WHAT?

"I said to [Tommy] I shot a video in my home town in Suffolk and literally nothing near what happened in Galway.

“I do think it's just an Irish thing. I don't think there's any other place in the world like Ireland for me."

Rumours also have it that Saoirse Ronan will also feature in the video.

Looks like #SaoirseRonan is playing Ed Sheeran's #GalwayGirl in the video. She was spotted filming in O'Connells bar in Eyre Sq yesterday — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) April 12, 2017

No pressure, Ed but there's quite the expectation.