Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

LISTEN: Taylor Swift has FINALLY released some new music

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:37 am

After months of shying away from the public eye and the long wait for new music from Taylor Swift is finally over ... but there’s a catch.

By listening to the first single “Look What You Made Me Do” from her upcoming album Reputation you’re saying goodbye to the old Taylor.

“Why? Because she’s dead”.

This is in reference to the track’s final line of the track, which Swift says via voice message.

The line is also now Swift's new Twitter bio, after she stripped her social media history in anticipation of the release.

Have a listen here:

With lyrics such as, “Honey, I rose up from the dead I do it all the time/I got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once/Then I check it twice”, fans are dissected the clues and claiming the entire album will reference her feud with Katy Perry, Kim and Kanye.

Let’s just say, crying gifs and the snake emoji has never been used so much in the last 24 hours.

Among the fans girls, one Twitter user made this valid point.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Orlando Bloom to star in new fantasy noir series on Amazon

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay denies punching Rykard Jenkins

Kasabian announce Dublin date

Move over Taylor Swift, Picture This released their debut album today


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 