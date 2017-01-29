Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lisa Snowdon announces that she is engaged

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 03:48 pm

Lisa Snowdon has got engaged to her boyfriend George Smart.

The model and presenter, who once dated Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney, told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine that the entrepreneur popped the question shortly before Christmas.

Lisa said George, who she has been dating for over a year, proposed with “the most beautiful diamond ring”.

“It was such a great way to start the New Year,” she said.

Lisa, 45, also commented on the engagemont on Instagram, where she shared a very glam photo of herself from the magazine shoot.

She wrote: “My @fabulousmag cover and shoot is out today!

“Thank you all for all your lovely messages and wishes of congratulations! @i_smarticus and I are extremely happy and excited. Big ? to you all.”

