Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lindsay Lohan returns to the Twittersphere with snap of visit to the Turkish president

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:29 pm

Actress Lindsay Lohan has rejoined social media by posting a picture of her visit to the home of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife.

The photo signals the first time the star has used her refreshed Twitter and Instagram accounts, wiped of all previous posts.

In the picture she stands next to the pair as the president hugs Bana Alabed, a seven-year-old who recently gripped the world’s attention with her tweets from war-torn Aleppo.

Next to the picture, which shows the group flanked by Turkish flags, Lindsay wrote: “What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring.”

Her apparent meeting with the president is the latest in a series of online images and videos, showing Lindsay’s efforts to campaign for the support of refugees in the country.

Hours earlier, Bana posted a short video of herself meeting her “new friend” Lindsay.

Bana’s most recent tweets were aimed directly at new US president Donald Trump, urging him to do more to protect Syrian children.

On Thursday she posted:

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Bana Alabed, Erdogan, Lindsay Lohan, Turkey,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Weird' to spend 20 minutes apart from Dec, says Ant after pair receive OBEs

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Meghan Markle returns to TV screens for the first time since Prince Harry romance reveal

James Blunt debuts first new single in three years


Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 