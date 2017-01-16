Lindsay Lohan is hanging out with Tinie Tempah, no big deal

We love it when a couple of celebrities become pals, especially if we had no idea they knew each other in the first place.

Our new favourite star pairing is rapper Tinie Tempah and Lindsay Lohan, who partied together in Milan over the weekend.

Lindsay Lohan (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images) Let’s not forget that Tinie, 28, once rapped about Lindsay in one of his songs, mega-hit Miami 2 Ibiza. The lyrics go:

“I’ll wake up in the morning with a / Mild case of amnesia / With a girl that like a girl / Like Lindsay Lohan and Queen Latifa / If you, love balling then / Boy I must be FIFA and that’s standard / Procedure from Miami to Ibiza.”

Last night in Milan. 🇮🇹 @montellmartin_ @malaikafirth @lindsaylohan @jackguinness A photo posted by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:46am PST

Tinie revealed Lindsay, 30, might be part of his new circle of friends in a snap posted on Instagram – also in the group shot were models Montell Martin, Malaika Firth and Jack Guinness, each of whom shared the picture on their respective pages.

As stylish stars so often do, they were enjoying themselves at a fashion show: the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Men’s Fashion Week event.

As well as partying with Hollywood A-listers, Tinie has also teased his fans by promising new music this coming week.

New music this week.. 😉 #YOUTH — Tinie Tempah (@TinieTempah) January 16, 2017

Youth is Tinie’s third album – the follow-up to his 2013 offering Demonstration – and is set for release at the end of January.

He’s already released Girls Like, featuring Zara Larsson, from the album and he’s scored himself a couple of Brit Award nominations – British single of the year and British video – for the effort.