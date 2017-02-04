Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Linda Lusardi's daughter wows The Voice judges

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 10:24 pm

If you want to be judged purely on your singing talents, then The Voice is definitely the show to go for.

Tonight, glamour model and actress Linda Lusardi’s daughter with Sam Kane, Lucy Kane, was one of the hopefuls trying to get the judges to turn for her.

Lucy impressed the judges (ITV)
Lucy was quick to say how keen she was to not just be recognised for her famous mum, but people thought there was a strong family resemblance.

And quite a few viewers were a bit sceptical about why you would even mention celebrity parents at all in that situation.

But Lucy got her wish of being chosen on her own merit.

People were won over by her reaction to being picked by the judges.

To be fair, she was very good.

One of her mum’s famous friends also thought so.

Congratulations to Lucy, who’s now part of Team Tom.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Linda Lusardi, Lucy Kane, Sam Kane, The Voice,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katy Perry 'in talks' for Brits performance?

You won't believe what Mariah Carey wears to the gym

David Beckham 'charity emails' were 'hacked and doctored', his reps say

Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan hopes to resolve marriage difficulties


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 