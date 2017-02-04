Linda Lusardi's daughter wows The Voice judges

If you want to be judged purely on your singing talents, then The Voice is definitely the show to go for.
Tonight, glamour model and actress Linda Lusardi’s daughter with Sam Kane, Lucy Kane, was one of the hopefuls trying to get the judges to turn for her.
Lucy was quick to say how keen she was to not just be recognised for her famous mum, but people thought there was a strong family resemblance.
Lucy looks like her gorgeous mum.#thevoiceuk— Jacqui (@awrightdisaster) February 4, 2017
The apple definitely doesn't fall too far from the tree, #Lucy has got a powerful set of lungs on her & only 20? Live that song #TheVoiceUK— Adaobi Iwenofu (@LovingMedia) February 4, 2017
And quite a few viewers were a bit sceptical about why you would even mention celebrity parents at all in that situation.
#thevoiceuk why do contestants have to swing off their famous parents coat tails ?? #lucy— Danceswithrain (@tonivosk) February 4, 2017
She's on the #thevoiceuk talking about her Mum and dad and how she hates everyone always talking about her Mum and dad!— Melony 🍉📧 (@M3lanieJW) February 4, 2017
Why say who your parents are if you want to step away????? #thevoiceuk— Suzanne Butcher (@redcarbutchers) February 4, 2017
'Stepping away from my parents'...while this VT is all about your parents? Oh okay. #thevoiceuk— Sarah (@sarington) February 4, 2017
But Lucy got her wish of being chosen on her own merit.
.@Lucy__Kane shone in her own right and took up a spot on #TeamTom ✌️️🎤 #TheVoiceUK https://t.co/vzmNlDclRr pic.twitter.com/UJMLKRaPme— The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) February 4, 2017
People were won over by her reaction to being picked by the judges.
Bless she couldn't even finish the song #TheVoiceUK— Emma the Alpaca (@TVD_thebest) February 4, 2017
To be fair, she was very good.
Wow what a voice you have 😍😍 Absolutely stunning 💖💖 #TheVoiceUK @Lucy__Kane you definitely deserved a turn so well done 👏👏— RyanHTAFC (@rylovesmusic) February 4, 2017
Lucy Kane was good enough to get all 4 coaches to turn for her, not just two. She's absolutely brilliant #TheVoiceUK— MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) February 4, 2017
One of her mum’s famous friends also thought so.
Amazing to see your beautiful girl on the @thevoiceuk @lusardiofficial watching with my boys @Lucy__Kane well done !!! #thevoiceuk— Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) February 4, 2017
Congratulations to Lucy, who’s now part of Team Tom.