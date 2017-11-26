Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Limited number of extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran gigs

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 10:48 am

A limited number of extra tickets are set to be released for Ed Sheeran’s Cork and Dublin dates.

Fans who missed out first time around, could be able to avail of the added tickets after stage and production details in both Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Phoneix Park were confirmed.

The extra tickets for Sheeran’s six Irish dates in May of next year will be released this Thursday, November 30 at 9am.

Sheeran kicks off his 2018 European tour in Cork where his will be the first outdoor gig to be held at the revamped stadium.

Fans were left disappointed earlier this year when tickets for the Shape of You singer’s Irish dates sold out in minutes.

Many fans camped out at Ticketmaster venues overnight but were still unable to get their hands on tickets.


KEYWORDS

Ed Sheeran

More in this Section

I’m A Celeb’s Iain Lee in tears as he fails underwater bushtucker trial

‘Dark horse’ Joe McFadden tipped for Strictly victory after new high score

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie charged with sexually assaulting woman at nightclub

Noel Gallagher: Don’t Look Back In Anger now ‘anthem for defiance’ after bombing


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »