Limerick's Ruth Negga 'truly humbled' by Oscar nomination

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 06:43 am

Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga says she is “truly humbled” by her Oscar nomination.

The 35-year-old will compete for the best actress award after she was recognised for her performance in historical drama Loving.

The film tells the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the Virginia couple whose 1967 case helped dismantle the state’s anti-miscegenation laws.

Ruth paid tribute to Richard and Mildred, as well her co-star Joel Edgerton and director Jeff Nichols following her Oscar nod.

In a statement, she said: “I am truly humbled by the news… and I thank the Academy for this recognition, which I share with my co-collaborators Jeff Nichols and Joel Edgerton.

“It has been such an honour to have been given the opportunity to tell the incredible story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who serve as an inspiration that ordinary people can do extraordinary things.

“The Lovings fought quietly yet tirelessly, and changed the course of American legal history. To be among such extraordinary women – my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me…this means a great deal to me.”

Ruth is nominated for the Best Actress Oscar along with Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

