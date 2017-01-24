Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lily Allen documents the Women's March with Rufus Wainwright cover

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:40 pm

Lily Allen has released a cover of Rufus Wainwright’s Going To A Town alongside footage of London’s Women March protest.

The London march, which was held in unity with similar protests around the world against President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew an estimated 80,000 people.

Lily attended the march and also set up an anti-Trump playlist on Spotify last week which featured Green Day’s American Idiot.

In a video uploaded to YouTube she documented the protest alongside a cover of Rufus’ 2007 track.

Fans reacted with delight at her surprise release.

The singer is currently working with Mark Ronson on her fourth album – a follow-up to 2014′s Sheezus.

