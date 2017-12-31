Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Liam Payne shares his top memories of 2017

Sunday, December 31, 2017

Liam Payne has thanked the “amazing crowds” at his shows, as he continues the list of his top memories of 2017.

The One Direction heartthrob, 24, has been detailing his highlights from the past 12 months on Instagram, starting with the birth of his son Bear in March.

In his latest post, Payne said he had enjoyed some great moments on stage this year.

He told his 15 million followers on the site: “I’ve got to perform to some amazing crowds this year, starting with 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium!

“With the boys you had the chance to bounce off each other, when you’re on your own it’s just you and you have to get out and just do it!

“Each venue was different but the crowds brought it and helped me give the best performances I could!”

The singer started his countdown earlier this week by telling fans what becoming a father to Bear – his son with girlfriend Cheryl – has meant to him.

He said: “2017 has been a crazy year! I’m gonna post a memory every day this week.

“First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.

“@cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that.”

Making the video for Strip It Down and releasing the track Bedroom Floor were also among Payne’s top memories.


