Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Liam Neeson says Martin Scorsese had a 'spiritual process' while working on Silence

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:15 pm

It’s not long until the Martin Scorsese-directed, Liam Neeson-starring Silence is out in cinemas here and the reviews have so far been positive.

Ahead of its release, the Taken star spoke about Scorsese’s passion project and how the legendary director wanted his actors looking “gaunt” for their roles. Neeson, Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield play Portuguese Jesuit in feudal Japan.

Neeson also mentioned Scorsese’s “spiritual process” while working on Silence, which is based on a novel by Japanese author Shusaku Endo.

“He’s very exacting with his crews, in that he demands absolute silence when he’s with his actors,” Neeson said.

“And for you the actor, what he does is create this extraordinary space and time for you to do your best work, you know? A spiritual process was at work, you know?”

The film is released on January 1.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz UK, Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Silence, Video,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This tribute to Carrie Fisher from her dog's Twitter account is possibly the most moving of all

JJ Abrams: How unfair to lose Carrie Fisher

9 of the best #IceCreamGate jokes that let you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all

Lauren Goodger teases fans by posting sonogram online


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 