Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'Let's buy the land and own the hospital' Dr Ciara Kelly gives her opinion on the NMH on the Late Late

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 09:59 am

GP, Columnist and broadcaster Dr Ciara Kelly gave her opinion on a number of topical issues on The Late Late Show last night, including the current storm surrounding the National Maternity Hospital.

Dr Kelly said the Sisters of Charity has shown a lack of atonement in failing to pay victims of abuse compensation for their grievances.

In terms of taking ownership of the hospital, Dr Kelly said there was an issue with the ethos of the Sisters of Charity and the long history of conflict between the church and women's health.

“I think it is not acceptable that women have to continue to fight for health care in this country.”

Dr Kelly also took a stance on the drink culture in Ireland. Dr Kelly said drinking is a big problem in Ireland and alcohol and suicide are interlinked, which is something we never talk about.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Genesis could reunite to mark 50-year anniversary

Anna Faris thanks 'rock' Chris Pratt as he gets star on Walk of Fame

Elton John pays tribute to vinyl ahead of Record Store Day

Has a smile from Harry Styles confirmed his film turn as Mick Jagger?


Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 