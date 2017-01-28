Let It Shine viewers question Gary Barlow's credentials in judging a dance round

We’ve heard some lovely ballads in the Let It Shine auditions, but they’ve left us wondering… what about the dance moves?

After all, Gary Barlow is casting for a boy band musical, so as well as the soppy stuff these lads need to be able to keep up with a fast-paced dance routine.

Gary is looking for all-rounders (BBC) In what has to be one of the best parts of the series to date, the final few minutes of tonight’s episode were dedicated to weeding out the non-dancers, and it left us wishing we’d seen more of that particular audition round.

Martin Kemp’s face was a picture as he watched the wannabe stars put through their paces, with many stumbling through the performance – and he wasn’t the only one cringing at some of the auditions.

HOT singers but some simply can't dance. Awkward #LetItShine #BBC — Joe Marshall (@JoeMSenior) January 28, 2017

The bad dancing is hilarious! 😂😂😂 #letitshine — ╪ Kala ╪ (@Kala_TTIII) January 28, 2017

However, some viewers got a bit personal about Gary’s reputation as the non-dancer in Take That.

@GaryBarlow Dont be too harsh gary!.....There's usually one in a boy band that can't dance! 😉😂😂 #LetItShine — 🌻Tracey III 🌻 (@traceywray) January 28, 2017

Gary you better don't criticize other peoples dancing. We've seen your dance moves @GaryBarlow #LetItShine 😂😂😂😂 — Anna (@Candy_Thatter) January 28, 2017

This part of the #LetItShine process seems a tad unfair - if Gary Barlow had been auditioned on his dancing, he'd never have made Take That! — MeOnTV (@MeOnTheTelly) January 28, 2017

In fact, why not bring in the other Take That members from their backstage roles?

The final cut was brutal.

@GaryBarlow @BBCLetItShine ouch! The dancing is weeding some good singers out 😬 — Helen GBarmy Smith (@mumluvsducks) January 28, 2017

Next week, we get to see them perform in groups with some very famous singers and Lulu is the next-round guest judge.