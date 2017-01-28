Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Let It Shine viewers question Gary Barlow's credentials in judging a dance round

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 09:23 pm

We’ve heard some lovely ballads in the Let It Shine auditions, but they’ve left us wondering… what about the dance moves?

After all, Gary Barlow is casting for a boy band musical, so as well as the soppy stuff these lads need to be able to keep up with a fast-paced dance routine.

In what has to be one of the best parts of the series to date, the final few minutes of tonight’s episode were dedicated to weeding out the non-dancers, and it left us wishing we’d seen more of that particular audition round.

Martin Kemp’s face was a picture as he watched the wannabe stars put through their paces, with many stumbling through the performance – and he wasn’t the only one cringing at some of the auditions.

However, some viewers got a bit personal about Gary’s reputation as the non-dancer in Take That.

In fact, why not bring in the other Take That members from their backstage roles?

The final cut was brutal.

Next week, we get to see them perform in groups with some very famous singers and Lulu is the next-round guest judge.

