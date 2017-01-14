Let It Shine judge Amber Riley is unconvincing in her claims to love rock

Amber Riley admitted to being a rock fan in tonight’s episode of Let It Shine – but viewers were a little sceptical of her claim.

The former Glee star, Dreamgirls stage singer and show judge was impressed by a Game Of Thrones special effects worker who auditioned with a Bon Jovi number.

Amber says she loves Guns N’ Roses (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Damien Kivlehan changed things up from the middle-of-the-road pop auditions and the crowd loved him, prompting the judges to send him through to the next round.

Looking completely unlike any boy band member, Damien didn’t let his unusual image stop him from drawing in the crowd.

Damien on let it shine is 11/10 — talbean (@tal__x) January 14, 2017

However, people weren’t so convinced when Amber Riley claimed to love rock to her fellow judges.

"I love rock" "Oh who are your favourite bands?" "Gun's N Roses {pause} ohh and um all the others you can think of" 😂 #LetItShine — Katie (@katmherron) January 14, 2017

I looove Guns n Roses..... I looove......um......other rock bands I can't name right now. I looove rock. #LetItShine — Scott Wilks (@scottwilks) January 14, 2017

Her listing of all the rock bands she loves seemed a bit hollow.

Really? Give us 5 rockbandnames then. Not 1... #letitshine — Ruby Wijker ♑ (@Rubyboe_) January 14, 2017

People were cringing for her a bit.

HA. Oh yeah, Guns n Roses and ermmm... oh just ALL of them. Bless her #LetItShine — Angie Kayles (@librakitten16) January 14, 2017

Amber seemed to be speaking through a fixed smile that said “stop asking me”.

“I love Guns’n’Roses… anybody you can speak of!” That’s Amber-speak for “I don’t really know any rock bands, go away now” #LetItShine — Scott Matthewman (@scottm) January 14, 2017

Poor Amber, maybe she just had a bit of a blank. Maybe she really is a rock fan. Really.