Leonardo DiCaprio will take to the stage as presenter at the Golden Globes

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 10:05 am

Leonardo DiCaprio might not be up for any big awards this year, but his fans will be delighted to learn he’ll be appearing at the Golden Globes this weekend.

The actor – who finally won his first Best Actor Academy Award last year for The Revenant – will take to the stage as one of the presenters at the glitzy ceremony.

His attendance was confirmed on the official Golden Globe Awards Twitter account, along with Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig, who will also be a presenter.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Matt Crossick PA Archive/PA Images)
Other names also previously confirmed to present at the Globes on Sunday include Sylvester Stallone, Jon Hamm, Amy Schumer, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Chris Hemsworth, among several others.

Leo has previously bagged himself three Golden Globes for Best Actor, including last year’s for The Revenant, Wolf Of Wall Street in 2015 and The Aviator in 2005.

The annual event is one of the biggest of the awards season and is the first major ceremony to take place.

Some of the major films and TV shows nominated for the top prizes include La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, The Crown, Stranger Things and Game Of Thrones.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday January 8 in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

