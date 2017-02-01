Leonardo DiCaprio will return to the Oscars ... but as a presenter

Leonardo DiCaprio will have another chance to bask in his Oscars glory as he has been confirmed as one of the presenters for this year’s ceremony.

Leo, who won the best actor gong for his role in The Revenant – finally, after years of the world knowing he deserved one – will join last year’s other winners at the awards event, Mark Rylance, Brie Larson and Alicia Vikander.

Mark won the best supporting actor award for Bridge of Spies, Brie took the best actress prize for Room and Alicia won best supporting actress for The Danish Girl.

Mark Rylance, Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander (Ian West/PA) Leo will no doubt be a welcome guest at the ceremony, which looks likely to be dominated with more political speeches from its winners as the unrest in the US continues.

The handsome star’s long road to winning an Oscar saw him nominated for his performances in The Wolf Of Wall Street, Blood Diamond, The Aviator and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but it was last year’s epic The Revenant that finally saw him clinch the coveted accolade.

The foursome will be back on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles at the event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on February 26.