Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Leonardo DiCaprio will return to the Oscars ... but as a presenter

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 04:07 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio will have another chance to bask in his Oscars glory as he has been confirmed as one of the presenters for this year’s ceremony.

Leo, who won the best actor gong for his role in The Revenant – finally, after years of the world knowing he deserved one – will join last year’s other winners at the awards event, Mark Rylance, Brie Larson and Alicia Vikander.

Mark won the best supporting actor award for Bridge of Spies, Brie took the best actress prize for Room and Alicia won best supporting actress for The Danish Girl.

Mark Rylance, Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander (Ian West/PA)
Leo will no doubt be a welcome guest at the ceremony, which looks likely to be dominated with more political speeches from its winners as the unrest in the US continues.

The handsome star’s long road to winning an Oscar saw him nominated for his performances in The Wolf Of Wall Street, Blood Diamond, The Aviator and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but it was last year’s epic The Revenant that finally saw him clinch the coveted accolade.

The foursome will be back on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles at the event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on February 26.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Rylance,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Where in the World returns to RTÉ for one night only and you could be on it

Kim Kardashian: I'm definitely not pregnant!

The Kite Runner cast speak out against Trump's immigration ban

Royal Shakespeare Company plans to close the gap between disadvantages students and the stage


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 