Leon Mallet latest act to leave X Factor as Simon Cowell returns

Saturday, November 04, 2017 - 10:43 pm

Leon Mallet is the third X Factor contestant to leave the competition’s live shows.

The 22-year-old, a wildcard in Louis Walsh’s boys category, said he felt “blessed and humbled” to have featured on the show.

He departed after a public vote on Saturday night’s programme which saw Simon Cowell return to the judging panel.

The judge had missed out after being admitted to hospital when he took a tumble in his London home last week.

Mallet’s performance on Latin Week saw him offer a rendition of Daft Punk’s Get Lucky which Cowell labelled as “puppety”.

“The whole thing has been a highlight I just think sharing a stage with such talent I just feel blessed and humbled,” Mallett said following the result.

He had endured a rollercoaster experience in the competition during which he split up with his brother and bandmate before being sent home as a solo act on the judges’ houses stage.

A public vote saw him reintroduced to the fold as a wildcard act before being booted off on Saturday night’s show.

It means there are just two acts left in Walsh’s boys category while Cowell retains his full roster including Rak-Su who collected the highest number of votes for the second week running.

The boy band performed an original track labelled Dimelo – which translates as Tell Me – and became favourites to take the X Factor crown after their latest performance.

Sunday night’s X Factor will see Sharon Osbourne’s girls category take on Nicole Scherzinger’s overs.

:: X Factor returns on Sunday night at 7pm.


