Lenny Henry: Brave people need to stand up against racism after Brexit

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 03:34 pm

Lenny Henry has called on people to be braver and stand up to racism in the wake of Brexit.

The actor and presenter described how he witnessed “two big white-van men just effing and blinding, talking about sending people back to their country” on a train after the referendum.

The 58-year-old told The Sunday Times he went into shock and “couldn’t breathe” after hearing their discussion.

“I’ve not been called a racist name since I was at secondary modern school. I was literally in shock. I couldn’t breathe,” he told Culture magazine.

Sir Lenny Henry
Lenny Henry (Ian West/PA)

“What was interesting is that people in the train carriage didn’t say anything.

“I think we have to be a bit braver and call it out when we see it. But that means putting yourself at risk.”

Lenny said it takes just one person to speak out against such behaviour in order for others to do so.

“We could do it as a gang,” he told the paper. “We’re not asking you to be Liam Neeson in Taken.”

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Lenny Henry,

