Lena Dunham promises a Girls movie... at some point

Girls fans, do not despair over the impending finale to the HBO show, for Lena Dunham has vowed that there absolutely WILL be a Girls movie.

…But don’t form a cinema ticket queue just yet.

The creator of the hit US comedy drama said in an interview that she planned to transform the lives of the four leading stars into a big screen script, but not until she can revisit their lives in a “super different place”.

And work out how to pay for it.

#Girls returns to write its final chapter. Sunday, February 12 at 10PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/o1HPKx6SBW — Girls (@girlsHBO) January 9, 2017

Now in its sixth and final season, her generation-defining programme has been praised for marking a turnaround in the candid presentation of everyday issues on telly – from gender identification to casual nudity.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Lena said: “Oh, we’re doing the movie. I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them.

“But if HBO paid for two Sex And The City ones, they’d better pay for one of ours.”

But when showrunner Jenni Konner pointed out “I think the movie studio paid for those,” Lena had to concede “We may have more trouble with that.”

The writer and actress made a proposal for the show at the age of 23 in what she described as “the worst pitch you’ve ever read – pretentious and horrifying”.

Look who stopped by the @HBO offices today. Don’t forget to tune in for the final season of #Girls on February 12. pic.twitter.com/JbNCACIxGI — Girls (@girlsHBO) February 1, 2017

Luckily for her, it was picked up by the TV company’s then head of entertainment, Sue Naegle, and producer Judd Apatow, who already happened to be fans of Lena’s indie film Tiny Furniture.

The poetic pitch, comparing the soon-to-be four female protagonists to those of Sex And The City, but not actually mentioning their existence or a plot, read: “They are the Facebook generation, and ironically enough they are isolated by all the connectivity available to them.

“They’re beautiful and maddening. They’re self-aware and self obsessed. They’re your girlfriends and daughters and sisters and employees. They’re my friends and I’ve never seen them on TV.”