Lauryn Hill apologises for show that ran over three hours late

Thursday, February 02, 2017

Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has apologised for making fans wait more than three hours for her show to start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Lauryn said on Twitter that “factors out of our control” caused her to take the stage at 11.20pm for the show advertised as starting at 8pm.

She says snow in New York caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh.

In hindsight, she said, the performance should have been cancelled and rescheduled.

Lauryn said the promoter used social media to notify fans that the show would start late. But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that many fans left and demanded refunds.

She said she hopes to schedule another Pittsburgh performance for those fans later this month.

