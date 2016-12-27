Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lauren Goodger teases fans by posting sonogram online

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 10:05 pm

Lauren Goodger had some of her fans thinking she was expecting when she shared what seemed to be an ultrasound image on social media.

The TV star posted the snap on Instagram on Boxing Day.

At first glance it looked like an image from a sonogram – but a closer look revealed it was actually a turkey.

Happy Boxing Day 😘#boxingday #christmas

A photo posted by Lauren Goodger (@laurenrosegoodger) on

The image fooled plenty of fans who posted messages online asking “Is she pregnant?”.

One fan responded: “OMG hope she is! She deserves to be happy.”

Until others started pointing out that it was a food baby, rather than a real one.

One said: “Just clicked it’s a turkey HahHa!”

Good one Lauren!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Lauren Goodger,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lorraine Kelly: I'm more comfortable on TV since turning 50

Celebrity Big Brother hints at James Jordan’s return

Georgia May Foote confirms new romance with sweet snap

Katie Piper: I started to rely on alcohol after acid attack


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 