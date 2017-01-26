Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lauren Goodger may freeze her eggs

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 06:03 pm

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has revealed that she may end up freezing her eggs to give her longer to start a family.

The 30-year-old is currently dating prisoner Joey Morrison, who she began a relationship with while he was already in prison, and appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to discuss their romance.

Towards the end of the interview, she admitted: “I would happily freeze my eggs and wait to have a family. It is different for women these days, isn’t it?”

Lauren is planning for the future (Ian West/PA)
Lauren also squashed rumours that she was planning a wedding on Joey’s release: “We aren’t going to get married when he comes out. I’m not going to rush into anything.

“We are going to wait before we have babies. I’m not naive. I’m a clued up girl.”

She added: “Joey is going to come out of prison and get straight. He knows he needs to get a normal job and work his way up so he can support a family. I really believe that. He has done so many courses inside.”

The star has a jailbird boyfriend (Ian West/PA)
Lauren hinted to the Loose Women that their relationship had not been intimate yet.

She said: “He had a release on temporary grounds which means he can be allowed outside a little bit, he’s lost it recently but he will get it back soon. So have had alone time but not…”

She went on: “We have been dating each other for six months. There is an old-fashioned value to it in a way.

“It takes a long time to know someone. We have been able to get to know each other by face value.”

