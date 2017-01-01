Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lauren Conrad is pregnant with her first baby

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 05:06 pm

Lauren Conrad is kicking off 2017 with some exciting news – she is going to be a mummy.

The former star of The Hills announced on Instagram that she and her husband William Tell are expecting their first child together.

Lauren Conrad (John Shearer/AP)
Lauren shared the news with her fans by posting picture of herself holding a sonogram image.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

She wrote: “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

Lauren, 30, married William in 2014.

The star’s fans have been posting messages of congratulations on social media.

One said: “So excited for you guys!!!! A little baby LC I can’t wait!!!!”

Another wrote: “Omg this is amazing im gonna cry.”

