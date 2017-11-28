Laura Whitmore posts incredible picture from Bali’s volcanic eruption

Irish TV personality Laura Whitmore was caught up in Bali this week after a volcanic eruption.
Mount Agung’s eruptions have been causing chaos across the Asian island, leaving tourists stranded after many flights were cancelled.
The Bray native has been taking time out, travelling around Bali the past week but little did she know she’d be caught in the midst of a volcanic eruption.
The 32-year-old has been keeping fans up to date via her Instagram account where she posted this, just this morning:
I've been flooded with lots of concerned messages about the eruption at Mount Agung in Bali. I just want to say everyone is handling the situation really well and the atmosphere on the island in relation to what happened is calm. I was due to leave on Sunday but our airline taking everyone's utmost safety into consideration has cancelled flights since then and Denpasar airport has been closed since Monday and continues to remain the same for at least another 24 hrs. I love Bali and the people but want to be home now so we decided to travel to Surabaya in Java about 10hrs away by land (and ferry!) which is the best route out for anyone who needs to leave the island by the way and not too expensive (180GBP between all of us altogether the whole way - two of us so we paid 90 each- lots of companies in Bali do the service). In fact I quite enjoyed the adventure and seeing a country I've never been in before! Also our airline were happy to transfer our Denpasar flights from there, so people who are stuck contact your airline. I'm currently trying to occupy myself for 8 hrs in Hong Kong airport though which is longer than I'd like. If I didn't have other obligations and loved ones I want to see, I would happily have stayed in Bali for an extended trip. I hope it doesn't affect tourism too much as it is truly a beautiful place 📸 @shakuto #Bali #Volcano #mountagung
Laura was due to leave the Island on Sunday until her flight was cancelled, forcing her to "travel to Surabaya in Java about 10 hours away by land and ferry."
She informed concerned fans that "everyone is handling the situation really well and the atmosphere on the island in relation to what happened is calm."
The former MTV News presenter hopes tourism won’t be affected.
She said: "If I didn’t have other obligations and loved ones I want to see, I would happily have stayed in Bali for an extended trip. I hope it doesn’t affect tourism too much as it is truly a beautiful place."