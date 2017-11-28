Laura Whitmore posts incredible picture from Bali’s volcanic eruption

Irish TV personality Laura Whitmore was caught up in Bali this week after a volcanic eruption.

Mount Agung’s eruptions have been causing chaos across the Asian island, leaving tourists stranded after many flights were cancelled.

The Bray native has been taking time out, travelling around Bali the past week but little did she know she’d be caught in the midst of a volcanic eruption.

The 32-year-old has been keeping fans up to date via her Instagram account where she posted this, just this morning:

Laura was due to leave the Island on Sunday until her flight was cancelled, forcing her to "travel to Surabaya in Java about 10 hours away by land and ferry."

She informed concerned fans that "everyone is handling the situation really well and the atmosphere on the island in relation to what happened is calm."

The former MTV News presenter hopes tourism won’t be affected.

She said: "If I didn’t have other obligations and loved ones I want to see, I would happily have stayed in Bali for an extended trip. I hope it doesn’t affect tourism too much as it is truly a beautiful place."