Late Late Show viewers weren't happy to see Amanda Brunker getting botox live on air

Amanda Brunker created a Twitter storm overnight after getting botox live on The Late Late Show last night.

Amanda told Ryan Tubridy last night: "I cant understand why people think it’s a controversial thing.

"I want to look like a fresher me. I don’t want to look different, I don’t want to look distorted. I’m 42, I’m not going to pretend to people that I don’t get it done, because thats a bit fake."

The former Miss Ireland also spoke of other work she’s had done.

She said: "I’ve had a boob reduction, I went smaller. It was one of the best things that I ever did. I did get my lips done once – it is sorer that the botox. I did really like it, I didn’t think I would like it.

"Life is very short, and despite what people think I’m not that vain. I just want to reflect on the outside, a little bit of how I feel on the inside."

The show then broadcast Dr Eithne Brenner of Faceworks administering botox to Amanda live on air.

However, viewers hit out at the show on Twitter.

Lowest common denominator stuff on the #LateLateShow tonight. Who the fcuk wants to see people being injected with liquid plastic?! 🙈 — Colm O'Sullivan (@colombo1865) January 14, 2017

Disgusting that a woman getting botox paid for by the state is on 2 mins after a man says he can't get HSE funds for sick dad #LateLateShow — Jenny Quinn (@jq_jenny) January 13, 2017

A talented musician gets dropped off the end of the show because they had to promote botox! Disgraceful carry on! #LateLateShow — MF2 (@mf2lmc) January 13, 2017

Wtf is going on with #LateLateShow have they a sponsorship deal with some Botox clinic? — Tony Maher (@Piomaher1979) January 13, 2017