Last night's Late Late country special was full of cracking musical performances

Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter led the opening song of last night's Late Late Country special singing 'Country Roads' with a number of well known Irish country music celebrities.

The show was full of music medleys that showed off the wide variety of talent on the Irish country music circuit.

The Queens of Country: Philomena Begley, Margo and Susan McCann treated the audience to a medley of 'Your cheatin heart,' 'Stand by your man,' Good girls gonna go bad,' and 'Country Roads.'

Also on the show was a collobarative performance by Brendan Shine, Foster and Allen, TR Dallas and Louise Morrissey who sang a mash-up of ‘Lobby washed down', 'Old Flames', 'Slievenamon', and Hard to be humble ’

Another top performance on the night came from The Three Amigos - Robert Mizzell, Jimmy Buckley and Patrick Feeney - alongside Mike Denver, Derek Ryan and Michael English who performed ‘King of the road’, Little old wine drinker me’ and 'Singing the blues’.

A great night for country music.