Lady Gaga hopes Super Bowl performance will unite divided US

Lady Gaga says she hopes her Super Bowl half-time show will celebrate “inclusion” and the “spirit of equality” during a time of national division.

“This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget,” she said at a news conference in Houston on Thursday.

Lady Gaga is the Super Bowl entertainment (David J Phillip/AP) Lady Gaga wouldn’t reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she’ll wear or any staging details, but promised a “tremendously athletic” show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.

The 13-minute concert will also feature an appearance by Tony Bennett, whom Lady Gaga called a “tremendously wise man”.

Lady Gaga and Tony recorded the 2012 album of duets Cheek To Cheek.