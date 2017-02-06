Lady Gaga announces world tour but Irish fans won’t be too happy

Lady Gaga followed up her Super Bowl halftime show by announcing the Joanne World Tour.

She tweeted shortly after her performance posting a teaser poster.

Sadly for Gaga’s Irish fans, it looks like she isn’t planning a stop on these shores, according to the dates on her website.

The tour begins in Vancouver and sees her go right through North America before heading to Europe and finishing back in the US.

Three UK dates were announced in London, Birmingham and Manchester which is the closest she gets to Ireland.

The tour will support Gaga’s fifth album, Joanne, which reached number 1 in the US and number 3 in Ireland.

Here’s hoping an Irish date is announced later in the year.