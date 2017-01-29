Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

La La Land takes top honours at Producers Guild Awards

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 08:49 am

La La Land has won top honours at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

The guild recognised the candy-coloured musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, with its Darryl F Zanuck Award for theatrical motion picture production.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land (Lionsgate)
For seven of the past eight years, the winner of the Zanuck prize has gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

Last year was an exception: The Big Short won the guild award, while Spotlight got the Oscar.

The Oscar nominees for best picture announced earlier this week echoed the producers’ best picture nominees, with the exception of Deadpool – which made the cut with producers but not the film academy.

Zootopia won the Producers Guild prize for animated feature.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, La La Land, Producers Guild,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katie Price aims to take online troll issue to Government after Harvey targeted

Watch John Hurt's 143 movie roles compressed into one video

John Hurt's widow pays moving tribute following death of the veteran actor

From Alien to Harry Potter: Take a look at some of John Hurt's greatest roles


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 