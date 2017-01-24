Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

La La Land scoops 14 Oscar nods to become joint most-nominated film ever

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:06 pm

La La Land has become the joint most-nominated movie ever at the Oscars, as the musical has scooped a whopping 14 nominations.

The hopefuls for this year’s Oscars were announced on Tuesday, and saw director Damien Chazelle’s La La Land nominated in many of the categories, including best picture of the year and best actor and best actress for its leading stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

This has matched the records set by All About Eve in 1950 and Titanic in 1997, both of which received 14 nominations each.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land (Lionsgate)
The film has also been nominated for best director, best original screenplay, best original score, best original song, best cinematography, best film editing, best production design, best costume design, best sound editing and best sound mixing.

In the best original song category, two of the tracks from La La Land – Audition and City Of Stars – received nominations.

If La La Land wins the best picture, it will become the 11th musical to win the prestigious accolade.

It’s a hotly-contested category, though, and will face off against Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Academy Awards, Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone, La La Land, Oscars, Ryan Gosling,

