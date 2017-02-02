Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kylie Minogue has reportedly split with Joshua Sasse

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 11:39 pm

Kylie Minogue has reportedly split from her fiance, the British actor Joshua Sasse.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer, 48, met Joshua, 29, in 2015 on the set of US series Galavant, in which he stars and she was making a guest appearance.

The pair announced their engagement in February 2016.

The pair got engaged last year (David Mirzoeff/PA)
But according to The Sun, the Australian star has broken off the engagement because she suspects Joshua of cheating with another actress.

Kylie recently told The Daily Mail that she planned to take her husband-to-be’s name when they married.

Kylie said she planned to take Joshua’s surname (Ian West/PA)
She said: “Kylie Sasse is a great name… Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue.

“I’ll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere.”

Earlier today, Kylie tweeted that she had signed a new record deal with label BMG.

Both Kylie and Joshua’s reps have been contacted for comment.

