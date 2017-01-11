Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves at Tinseltown awards do

Kylie Jenner didn’t leave too much to the imagination when she stepped out at a glitzy event in this figure-flattering purple number.

Kylie Jenner (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The reality TV star’s purple top flashed her toned tummy as she arrived at the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in Hollywood.

Sizeable cut-outs in the skirt showed off her thighs and gave a glimpse of her behind as she twirled on the red carpet.

She teamed the risque dress with heels and had her brunette locks loose around her shoulders.

💜 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

Kylie’s Balmain outfit went down a treat with her fans online.

One wrote: “That dress looks amazing omg.”

Another gushed: “Obsessed with u!”