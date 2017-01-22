Kylie gets Sasse-y as she vows to take husband's name when they tie the knot

Singer Kylie Minogue has revealed she plans to take her husband’s name when she gets married.

The Australian star, who is soon to marry fiance and actor Joshua Sasse, said taking a different name “makes a statement”.

It will be an even bigger statement for the star, whose name has been recognised around the globe both as an actor in Neighbours and as a singer, for almost 30 years.

Thank you to the @aria_official awards for supporting the @sayidodownunder campaign. Was so proud to introduce @troyesivan and promote this message of love - a change is coming! #loveislove A photo posted by Joshua Sasse (@joshuasasse) on Nov 23, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

In an interview with The Daily Mail, she said: “Kylie Sasse is a great name…Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue.

“I’ll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere.”

Kylie, 48, met her husband-to-be in 2015 when she made a guest appearance on the US series Galavant, which he starred in.

The pair bring a touch of glamour to the streets of central London in December (David Mirzoeff/PA) Almost 20 years her junior, Kylie said: “When I look into Josh’s eyes, he is all I see and that makes me very happy.”

During the interview, Kylie said she was “about to disappear for the whole of January”, but did not divulge any plans in detail.

The pair, who got engaged after Joshua presented the singer with an antique rectangular ring dating from 1908, have spoken out about their refusal to wed until same-sex marriages become legal across Australia.

“Overseas same-sex weddings are recognised in South Australia now but it makes sense and seems only right to us to only get married when it is okay for everyone to be able to marry who they love.”