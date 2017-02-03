Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kylie addresses split rumours and thanks fans for their support

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:32 pm

Pop star Kylie Minogue has said she wishes “only the best” for her former fiance, British actor Joshua Sasse.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer, 48, confirmed the split on Instagram after reports surfaced that she had broken off their engagement.

Kylie met 29-year-old Joshua in 2015 on the set of US series Galavant, in which he stars and she was making a guest appearance.

The pair announced their engagement in February 2016.

In the post on Instagram on Friday, she thanked fans for their support and used the hashtag “the sun always rises”.

She wrote: “Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

“Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons.”

Kylie and Josh (Ian West/PA)
According to the Sun, the Australian star broke off the engagement because she suspected Joshua of cheating with another actress.

Kylie recently told the Daily Mail that she planned to take her husband-to-be’s name when they married.

She said: “Kylie Sasse is a great name … Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue.

“I’ll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere.”

Both Kylie and Joshua’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

