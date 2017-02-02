Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kris Marshall explains why he decided to quit Death In Paradise

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 09:27 am

Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall has quit the Caribbean-based detective show, saying he missed his family.

The 43-year-old will be replaced by Father Ted actor Ardal O’Hanlon in the BBC1 series, which is filmed on the island of Guadeloupe.

He told Good Morning Britain: “It’s sad. I have done four years. It’s been an absolutely amazing show. I have loved it. But it’s time to move on and give someone else the chance to enjoy some sun.”

He joked of leaving the Caribbean: “I’m still wondering whether I’ve made the right decision.

“I have been filming in London since and there’s a moment when you stand in the freezing coat, in a large puffer jacket, going ‘Why am I not in flip flops? Why am I still not in the Caribbean? What have I done?’”

Marshall’s decision has sparked speculation on social media that he could be in line to take on the role of the next Time Lord, after Peter Capaldi quit Doctor Who.

But the actor said he decided to leave Death In Paradise because he missed his family, whom he took with him to the Caribbean for the first three years of the show.

“We had a daughter this time last year and so bringing her and my son – he’s about to start school – it all became a bit of a juggling mission,” he said.

“So that was really the reason behind it. So this last series I did do on my own, which was quite tough.”

Marshall said using Skype to communicate with his family back home “leaves me bereft”, adding: “I have to go and drown my sorrows in the bath.”

