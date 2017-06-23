Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kodaline to honour Irish fan who died during one of their concerts on their next album

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:04 pm

It's been revealed that Kodaline are to honour a fan, who died during one of their concerts last year, with a song on their new album.

The family of 17-year-old Ciara Lawlor made the announcement on a Facebook memorial page for their daughter.


The song will be included on their new album for which no release date has been given.

The teenage girl from Kilkenny was rushed to hospital after passing out at their Marlay park gig in July 2016 but was pronounced dead a short while later.

The Dublin band went on to surprise mourners by singing Love Will Set You Free.

They also recently donated a signed guitar for auction at the memorial and fundraiser in her honour.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Johnny Depp jokes about Donald Trump assassination at Glastonbury event

Big Brother’s surprise eviction ousts honey trapper Rebecca Jane

Radiohead top the bill as music begins at Glastonbury

Aubrey Plaza: social media can warp minds


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 