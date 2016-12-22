Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kodaline, Gavin James and Hudson Taylor bring Christmas cheer to a Dublin pub

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 11:53 am

Nothing says Christmas in Ireland like an impromptu pub session with the locals and those who've made it home from afar.

This always includes a few famous faces getting together to sing a song or two.

This year it was Gavin James, Kodaline, Hudson Taylor, Roisin O who took one for the team - the location, Doyle's Of College Street and the song of choice was of course Fairytale of New York.

Music promoter Christian Tierney streamed the whole session on Facebook Live.


Just before Ruby Sessions uploaded the fancier version.

We are pretty sure there is nothing better than an Irish pub at Christmas.

