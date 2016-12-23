Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kirsty Gallacher 'on the mend' after falling ill while on Sky Sports News

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 10:07 am

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher had to be rushed to hospital after falling ill  during an ad break.

Kirsty, 40, failed to reappear on Sky Sports News after collapsing in a corridor during the break.

Kirsty Gallacher (Ian West/PA)
The presenter told fans on Twitter that she had a “nasty virus” but was “on the mend”.

She thanked West Middlesex University Hospital.

And the hospital replied to say they were sorry she needed their help, but hope she gets better soon.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BT, Kirsty Gallacher, sport

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

It didn't fit me: Kate Moss reveals David Bowie outfit was too tight

Madonna, Kanye West and Victoria Beckham lead tributes to Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani

Celebrity deaths - the famous faces we lost in 2016

Chrissy Teigen makes the perfect response to Trump's tweet about celebrities


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 