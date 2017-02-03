Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kings Of Leon announce major Dublin gig

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 10:36 am

Kings Of Leon are returning to Ireland this year to play a major gig in Dublin.

The multi-platinum selling rockers have played sold out shows at Slane Castle and Marlay Park, and will add the 3Arena to that list on Saturday, July 1.

They will be supported by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

The band’s most recent of their seven albums, Walls, was released last October, and fans were delighted to hear the latest news…

Tickets are from €85.50 including booking and facility fees and will go on sale this Friday, February 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie and all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

