Kimberley Walsh's Instagram video with her new baby boy is too adorable

Kimberley Walsh has introduced her new baby boy to the world, with a super cute family video.

She took to Instagram to share the video, featuring little Cole, her two-year-old Bobby, and husband Justin Scott, spending some quality time playing and baking at home.

Little behind the scenes video of our family @hellomaguk shoot #behindthescenes #family #boys 💙💙 A video posted by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04am PST

The compilation of clips shows the happy family behind the scenes of a video for Hello magazine – and even the camera crew can’t resist getting involved in play time!

One photographer shows Bobby how to use his camera and another member of the team takes a moment for a cuddle with sleepy Cole.

Our little baby Cole 💙 thanks for a lovely shoot @hellomaguk A photo posted by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:45am PST

My fave 😍😍💙💙 #myboys A photo posted by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:49am PST

The former Girls Aloud member, 35, and her husband of one year – they celebrated their first anniversary on Monday – welcomed their new bundle of joy to the world in December.

According to the magazine, Kimberley was “over the moon” to have two sons so close in age – but not as much as Bobby himself, who did a “little victory dance” when he met his new brother for the first time.

She also revealed that her former bandmate, and reportedly expecting mother, Cheryl, rushed over to visit almost straight away after the birth and had “lovely cuddles” with Cole.