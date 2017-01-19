Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Woodburn compares her CBB experience to Jesus' crucifixion

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 10:19 pm

Cleaning guru Kim Woodburn may have overreacted just a little to the disagreements she’s been having in the Big Brother house.

The argumentative contestant had a big blow up with Nicola McLean in last night’s episode and the bad atmosphere has been rumbling on tonight, but Kim compared her situation to Jesus being nailed to the cross.

Kim shocked viewers with her comment (Channel Five)
Viewers are starting to think that despite the undoubted benefits of living with a cleaning enthusiast, she could be the housemate from hell.

However, Kim considers herself to have been victimised.

People reckon she just can’t resist an opportunity for a good old argument.

Others think she may have a game plan in mind.

Whatever she’s up to, Kim is certainly earning her fee in the house.

