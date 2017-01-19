Kim Woodburn compares her CBB experience to Jesus' crucifixion

Cleaning guru Kim Woodburn may have overreacted just a little to the disagreements she’s been having in the Big Brother house.

The argumentative contestant had a big blow up with Nicola McLean in last night’s episode and the bad atmosphere has been rumbling on tonight, but Kim compared her situation to Jesus being nailed to the cross.

Kim shocked viewers with her comment (Channel Five) Viewers are starting to think that despite the undoubted benefits of living with a cleaning enthusiast, she could be the housemate from hell.

I would hate to live with Kim and Nicola #CBB — Intoxicated Jesus (@Chugonauts) January 19, 2017

However, Kim considers herself to have been victimised.

Did Kim really just compare herself to Jesus? That's it. I'm done. #cbb — Daz Gale (@dazgale) January 19, 2017

People reckon she just can’t resist an opportunity for a good old argument.

"You came in to argue." "No I didn't." #CBB — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 19, 2017

Kim spotting an opportunity to start in the bedroom ... #CBB pic.twitter.com/XWBiOqQ88W — SF. (@simicocopops) January 19, 2017

Others think she may have a game plan in mind.

Kim has already said she wants to win #cbb - the British public voted for Bear last year so she's trying to emulate that. — shane telford. (@MrShaneTelford) January 19, 2017

Whatever she’s up to, Kim is certainly earning her fee in the house.