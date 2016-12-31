Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Kardashian's make-up artist reveals all

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:01 pm

Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist has shown just what his job entails when it comes to making sure the reality TV star is red-carpet ready.

Mario Dedivanovic shared snaps of the star on social media, showing him applying body paint to her more intimate areas.

Kim Kardashian (PA)
“You thought I only worked on the face?”, he wrote alongside one of the images.

You thought I only worked on the face? 😂 BTS glam from the VMAs today on KKW app. #MakeupByMario

A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on

He added: “What really goes on before a red carpet event? I’m sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs”.

👀🕵🏻 ok last one LOL. You can see all the rest on her app. #MakeupByMario. 📸 - @steph_shep

A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on

Kim has been quiet on social media since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

But hubby Kanye West shared a family photo over Christmas, days after one of the couple’s close friends denied the showbiz couple were heading for divorce.

Reports of yet another impending celebrity break-up came after rapper Kanye was released from hospital, where he was treated for “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.

