Kim Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban rumoured to be joining CBB

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 02:19 pm

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban is apparently jetting to the UK for a surprise appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Jonathan was a contestant on the reality TV show last year but quit less than a week in, and according to the Daily Mail he will be popping up in the current All Stars and New Stars series.

Kim Kardashian West and Jonathan Cheban (Evan Agostini/AP)
He has tweeted about heading to the UK.

There might be some tension if Jonathan does move in because Kim’s ex-flame Ray J – best known for being the man in her leaked sex tape – is also in the house.

Ray J (Ian West/PA)
Jonathan already appeared to express his feelings for Ray J when he posted a message about one of the housemates during the CBB launch.

Hmmm… there could be fireworks!

