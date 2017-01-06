Kim Kardashian talks about Paris robbery for first time in preview clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on being tied up by armed robbers in Paris last year.

In a teaser for the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she is seen telling two of her sisters that she thought there was “no way out” as she was being tied up.

In October Kim was locked in a bathroom in Paris by armed robbers dressed as police officers who are thought to have stolen 10 million dollars’ (£8.1 million) worth of jewellery during the incident.

(PA Archive/PA Images) The short clip, released on Friday by E!, shows Kim telling Khloe and Kourney Kardashian “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.

“It makes me so upset to think about it.”

(Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images) She is also seen discussing her husband Kanye West’s hospitalisation in November.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on,” Kardashian West said. “I think he really needs me, and I have to go home.”

Kanye was admitted to UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later cancelling his Saint Pablo tour.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns in March, but no specific date has been announced.