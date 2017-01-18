Kim Kardashian rumoured to be appearing in all-female Ocean's Eight

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight.

The reality star and her model sister Kendall Jenner will both appear in the movie, according to reports in the US.

It seems the film will contain scenes at a fictional version of the Met Gala, which is one of the glitziest nights in the showbiz calendar.

Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA) And Kim and Kendall were spotted shooting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where it takes place, both clad in gorgeous gowns.

The news comes weeks after Kim returned to the spotlight, after she was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris.

The female-led heist movie already boasts a galaxy of stars among the cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

Ocean’s Eleven original star Matt Damon is also set for a cameo in the spin-off movie.