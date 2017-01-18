Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Kardashian rumoured to be appearing in all-female Ocean's Eight

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 04:16 pm

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight.

The reality star and her model sister Kendall Jenner will both appear in the movie, according to reports in the US.

It seems the film will contain scenes at a fictional version of the Met Gala, which is one of the glitziest nights in the showbiz calendar.

Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)
And Kim and Kendall were spotted shooting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where it takes place, both clad in gorgeous gowns.

The news comes weeks after Kim returned to the spotlight, after she was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris.

The female-led heist movie already boasts a galaxy of stars among the cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

Ocean’s Eleven original star Matt Damon is also set for a cameo in the spin-off movie.

Matt Damon (Ian West/PA)
Ocean’s Eight is due to be released in 2018.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ocean's Eight, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Drew Barrymore has a taste for human flesh in hilariously gory Santa Clarita Diet trailer

Matthew McConaughey loved chowing cheeseburgers and beer to bulk up for Gold

'He's trying to hurt me': Danielle Lloyd gets tearful over ex Jamie O'Hara

Natalie Portman: the world is still seriously lacking in female leaders


Lifestyle

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 